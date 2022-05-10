Tesla's China-made sales in April dropped drastically due to Shanghai lockdown
May 10, 2022 9:32 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)BYDDF, NIO, XPEV, LIBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor7 Comments
- EV maker, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) delivered just 1,512 vehicles from its Shanghai plant, according to data from the China Passenger Car Association vs. 65,814 units in March, and a monthly record of almost 71,000 vehicles delivered in December 2021.
- Numbers dropped as the company's plant in Shanghai was shut for weeks amid local COVID restrictions.
- After reopening, the factory produced 10,757 vehicles by the end of April and sold only 1,512 of them.
- The company did not export any China-made Model 3s and Model Ys from the Shanghai plant in April.
- The automaker delivered about 310,000 electric vehicles in the first quarter of 2022.
- Analysts currently expect about 300K units for Q2 vs. prior outlook before COVID locked down Shanghai was close to 350K units.
- Passenger car sales in China fell 36% Y/Y to 1.04M units. Sales slipped 10.9% Y/Y to 1.61M units in March.
- BYD's (OTCPK:BYDDF) sales of electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids rose 1% vs. March; Nio's (NIO) April sales fell 49% vs. March, after production reportedly was briefly halted last month. XPeng (XPEV) reported a 42% decline vs. March while Li Auto (LI) deliveries plunged 62% M/M.
- Shanghai plant suspended work on Monday due to supply issues.
- Shares up 4% premarket.
- Wall Street Analysts screen the stock with a Buy rating whereas SA Quant views it with a hold rating.
