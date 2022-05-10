Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) is set to announce plans for an initial 15-year copper mining operation in Arizona, saying it is near completion of a preliminary economic assessment for the Copper World deposit and will announce results by next month, MiningWeekly.com reported on Tuesday.

Early site works are already under way, with initial grading and clearing activities taking place, the miner said.

The first phase of the PEA would focus on mining portions of Copper World and Rosemont that were located on patented mining claims, Hudbay (HBM) said, noting that Phase 1 would only need state and local permits.

Phase 2 would extend the mine life and incorporate an expansion onto federal lands to mine the entire Rosemont and Copper World deposits; this would be subject to permitting by the National Environmental Policy Act.

Hudbay Minerals (HBM) reported Q1 adjusted earnings that missed analyst estimates while revenues rose 20% Y/Y to $378M.