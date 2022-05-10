Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASDAQ:GT +1.3%) should be riding higher as it assumes market leadership role and flexes its pricing power, according to Nomura.

After a nearly 50% decline year to date, Nomura analyst Anindya Das sees significant opportunity in the beaten down stock.

“While we acknowledge the skittishness of investors, given prospects of higher interest rates and stagflation concerns, we think [Gooodyear Tire] (GT) deserves a second look after the current selloff,” he wrote in a note to clients on Tuesday.

Das cited the company’s strong pricing power, the accretive nature of its Cooper Tire acquisition, and the company’s solid ability to deal with its debt as key factors driving a bullish view of the stock and overcoming general apprehension. He added that the defensive nature of the stock and the fact that no debt payments are due until 2025 should also reduce any anxiety on the name.

“We think [Goodyear Tires] (GT) greater heft in terms of market share and distribution network after the [Cooper Tire] acquisition has improved its ability to raise prices to pass on higher input costs,” Das concluded.

As a result, he raised his price target modestly from $15 to $15.30 while maintaining an “Outperform” rating on shares. The optimistic outlook jives with the overall analyst sentiment on Wall Street, which reflects "Buy" ratings from most analysts and an average price target of $19.65.

Shares gained 2.86% on Tuesday's open.

