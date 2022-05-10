CRISPR stock draws flurry of price target cuts following Q1 result

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) stock saw its price target cut by four firms on May 10 following the company's Q1 results, which missed analysts estimates a day ago.

Stifel cut its price target on CRISPR shares to $52 from $64 but maintained a Hold rating. RBC Capital lowered its price target on CRISPR stock to $85 from $95.

Meanwhile, Barclays reduced its price target on the shares to $99 from $107; and Chardan Capital lowered its price target on CRISPR to $168 from $171.

The company's Q1 total revenue grew ~74% Y/Y to $940K.

Collaboration revenue declined to $178K, compared to $202K in Q1 2021. But Grant revenue rose +126% Y/Y to $762K.

Net loss widened to -$179.22M, compared to -$113.16M in Q1 2021.

"Alongside our partner Vertex, we remain on track to submit global regulatory filings for CTX001 in late 2022 and have dosed more than 75 patients across both trials to date," said CRISPR CEO Samarth Kulkarni.

The company is evaluating gene-edited therapy CTX001 to treat transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia and sickle cell disease.

R&D expenses increased to $118.25M, compared to $70.62M in Q1 2021.

As of March 31, 2022, Cash and marketable securities were ~$2.22B, compared to ~$2.38B. as of Dec. 31, 2021. The company said the decrease was mainly driven by cash used in operating activities for ongoing research and development.