Harley-Davidson backs guidance ahead of investor day event
May 10, 2022 9:44 AM ETHarley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG) reaffirmed its guidance ahead of the company's Investor Day event from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
- For the full year, the company expect revenue growth of 5% to 10%, which tracks to $4.78N to $4.99B vs. $4.91B consensus. HDMC operating income margin of 11 to 12% is anticipated. HDFS operating income is seen declining by 20% to 25%.
- HOG also expects capital investments of $190M to $220M for the year.
- CEO update: "We have a clearly defined vision and strategy that we believe will capture profitable growth opportunities. Despite the macro challenges, we are already seeing the proof points of The Hardwire and, today, we are taking it to the next level."
