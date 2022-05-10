LivePerson dips 5% after Q1 reports; raises FY EBITDA guidance
May 10, 2022 9:53 AM ETLivePerson, Inc. (LPSN)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN +6.4%) Q1 shows revenue beat of $4.6M to $130.2M, up 20.7% Y/Y.
- Company signed five seven-figure deals and 102 deals in total in Q1, comprising 26 new and 76 existing customer contracts.
- Adjusted EBITDA, was a loss of $17.6M as compared to $13.3M.
- Cash balance was $480.7M at March 31, 2022, as compared to $521.8M at December 31, 2021.
- Guidance Q2: Revenue $132.5M-135.5M, or 11.0% to 13.0% growth Y/Y vs. consensus of $137.13M; Adjusted EBITDA in a range of $(9.5)M to $(5.5)M or a (7.2)% to (4.1)% adjusted EBITDA margin.
- FY2022 revenue guidance range reaffirmed $544.8M to $563.3M, or 16.0% to 20.0% growth Y/Y vs. consensus of $554.19M; Raised FY2022 adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $1M to $10M, or a 0.0% to 2.0% adjusted EBITDA margin, up from prior guidance of $(20.0)M to $0.0M, or a (3.7)% to 0.0% adjusted EBITDA margin.
- "Our first quarter results demonstrate progress on our strategy to accelerate profitable growth. Revenue and adjusted EBITDA both exceeded the top end of our guidance, as we began to optimize our cost structure and go-to-market strategy, including realizing post-acquisition cost and revenue synergies. With such strong execution, we are improving our full year 2022 guidance for adjusted EBITDA and gross profit margin, and we expect to see positive cash flow in the fourth quarter of 2022," added CFO John Collins.
- Contributor gives Buy rating on the stock and writes: 'LivePerson: AI Solutions Are Quickly Expanding Globally'
- The stock has declined about 69% over the last one year, of which 51% is on a YTD basis; looking a comparative price performance against peers.
- Previously (May 9): LivePerson GAAP EPS of -$0.86 beats by $0.04, revenue of $130.2M beats by $4.6M