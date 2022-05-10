Viatris downgrades to underweight at Piper Sandler on business repositioning
May 10, 2022
- Piper Sandler has downgraded Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) to underweight from neutral citing management plans to reposition the company following a planned divestiture of biosimilar products.
- The firm maintained its price target of $10 (~5% downside based on Monday's close).
- Analyst Brian Amsellem said that February's announcement that India's Biocon Biologics will purchase Viatris' (VTRS) biosimilar assets for more than $3B will impact visibility into cash flow sustainability, adding that the company needs to demonstrate it can perform well on acquiring higher-quality assets, such as brand products.
- "The planned divestiture of Viatris' (VTRS) biosimilar portfolio, a business that (VTRS) has consistently touted as core to its cash flow sustainability/growth strategy, only further heightens our concerns," he wrote.
- Amsellem added that recent Q1 2022 results in which net sales in developed markets and the generics business declined is a concern.
