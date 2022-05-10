Viatris downgrades to underweight at Piper Sandler on business repositioning

May 10, 2022 9:57 AM ETViatris Inc. (VTRS)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor3 Comments

Wall Street New York City

aluxum/iStock via Getty Images

  • Piper Sandler has downgraded Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) to underweight from neutral citing management plans to reposition the company following a planned divestiture of biosimilar products.
  • The firm maintained its price target of $10 (~5% downside based on Monday's close).
  • Analyst Brian Amsellem said that February's announcement that India's Biocon Biologics will purchase Viatris' (VTRS) biosimilar assets for more than $3B will impact visibility into cash flow sustainability, adding that the company needs to demonstrate it can perform well on acquiring higher-quality assets, such as brand products.
  • "The planned divestiture of Viatris' (VTRS) biosimilar portfolio, a business that (VTRS) has consistently touted as core to its cash flow sustainability/growth strategy, only further heightens our concerns," he wrote.
  • Amsellem added that recent Q1 2022 results in which net sales in developed markets and the generics business declined is a concern.
  • Read why Seeking Alpha contributor JR Research says that Viatris (VTRS) is a hold.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.