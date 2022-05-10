Fed's Barkin says central bank's hiking path won't 'necessarily cause a recession'

Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin said Tuesday that the central bank's aggressive path for hiking interest rates to dull inflation "will not necessarily cause a recession," according to his written speech.

With the Fed's policy rate at 83 basis points, "we are still far from the level of interest rates that constrains the economy," Barkin said.

Furthermore, Barkin sees the neutral rate, or the rate at which the economy is stable, in a range of 2% to 3%. "Once we get in the range of the neutral rate, we can then determine whether inflation remains at a level that requires us to put the brakes on the economy or not." Meanwhile, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said April 19 that he is expecting the Fed to boost the policy rate above neutral.

Overall, getting consumer price inflation close to the Fed's 2% average target "creates the certainty that enables growth and supports maximum employment," Barkin noted, adding that some pandemic-era pressures will eventually settle and rising interest rates will impact demand. “All of this will take a little time, but make no mistake, we are on the case,” he said.

In mid-March, Barkin said the Fed's policy rate is at least nine 25-bps hikes away from neutral.