American Express collaborates with Versapay for better services to suppliers and buyers
May 10, 2022 10:04 AM ETAmerican Express Company (AXP)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- American Express (NYSE:AXP) and collaborative Accounts Receivable company, Versapay signed a new agreement for providing suppliers who utilize the functionality of American Express virtual cards with access to Versapay's world-class collaborative accounts receivable network of buyers and suppliers.
- Through Versapay’s leading AR automation solution American Express is helping suppliers to increase efficiency, accelerate cash flow.
- The agreement also includes Versapay’s ePayment Delivery Service, which eliminates email-based payment delivery and automates the processing and reconciling of virtual card payments.
- "Our collaboration with Versapay will enable us to offer a fully automated acceptance experience and further support our supplier network while helping to improve the B2B payments process," President, Global Merchant Services – U.S. at American Express Colleen Taylor commented.