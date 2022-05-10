U.S. Bank, LiquidX in partnership to accelerate supply-chain financing
May 10, 2022 10:07 AM ETU.S. Bancorp (USB)TMBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) is teaming up with trade-finance fintech LiquidX to help expedite supply-chain transactions between suppliers and buyers, the company said Tuesday.
- Suppliers and buyers will be able to connect their supply-chain systems directly to U.S. Bank (USB) and transact through LiquidX's platform. U.S. Bank financing solutions delivered through the collaboration will allow suppliers to be paid almost immediately and buyers to receive extended payment terms.
- The partnership is forged as the global supply chain remains under pressure. Still, the financing measures won't ease that pressure if physical goods aren't being produced. Many parts of the world are still trying to recover from the stoppages caused by the pandemic and other parts, such as Shanghai, are under new lockdowns to stop the spread of the virus.
- On Tuesday morning, Toyota (TM) became the latest manufacturer to announce production pause due to the Shanghai lockdown