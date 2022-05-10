Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU +9.4%) is floating higher on Tuesday after cruising to a big earnings beat for its fiscal third quarter.

For the quarterly report, non-GAAP EPS of $2.61 crushed analyst estimates by $0.65, while revenue of $344.29 million marked a figure $39.8 million above estimates. The Loudon, Tennessee-based company expects to coast to stronger revenue growth moving forward as well. Management estimates revenue to grow in the range of 28% to 29%, well above the 23.14% consensus.

“Led by our operational excellence, we were able to ship more units than anticipated, in spite of the persistent supply chain challenges across the industry,” CEO Jack Springer said.

He added that the integration of Maverick Boat Group, a deal that closed in the quarter, aided results as well.

Elsewhere, gross margin expanded 180 basis points, which management credited to strides in operational efficiency and price increases that were passed on to consumers. Springer added that these price increases are not showing any signs of dampening demand thus far.

“Across the board, ASPs remain elevated, led by strong consumer demand for larger, feature-rich boats,” he said. “As always, we remain focused on executing our proven strategy, and look to continue to drive industry-leading growth, profitability and long-term value for our shareholders.”

Shares gained over 9% shortly after Tuesday’s market open on the earnings results.