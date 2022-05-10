Newly public Tenon Medical stock tumbles 27%

May 10, 2022 10:33 AM ETTNONBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Tenon Medical (TNON) stock tumbled 27% in early trading Tuesday, roughly two weeks after it soared 350% following its initial public offering.

Shares of the medical device maker opened at $59, climbing quickly to a high of $59.89 before dropping to a low of $35.31. The stock recently changed hands at $36.60, down 27%, at approximately 10:30 a.m. ET.

Tenon went public on April 27, with shares skyrocketing 350% to close at $22.50. The company offered 3.2M shares for $5 per share, raising $16M, and conducted a 2-for-1 reverse price split in advance of the listing.

Tenon markets a surgical implant system called The Catamaran for treatment of lower back pain associated with the sacroiliac joint.

