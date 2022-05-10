Appian surges more than 30%, Pegasystems plunges on trade-secret trial verdict

It was easy to see who was the winner and who was the loser between Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) and Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) following a ruling in a Virginia court in a case involving trade secrets between the two application software rivals.

Appian (APPN) shares surged more than 33% after a jury in the Circuit Court for Fairfax County, Virginia awarded the company $2.036 billion in damages from Pegasystems (PEGA) for trade secret misappropriation in violation of the Virginia Computer Crimes Act. In a statement, Appian (APPN) said the jury determined that Pegasystems (PEGA) had engaged in "willful and malicious" misappropriation of Appian (APPN) trade secrets.

Appian (APPN) said it brought the case to ensure the protection of its trade secrets and proprietary intellectual property.

"We are very grateful that the jury held Pegasystems accountable for its wrongful conduct," said Christopher Winters, Appian's (APPN) general counsel, in a statement about the verdict. "The award of substantial damages to Appian is entirely appropriate given the nature and extent of what Pegasystems did."

As much as investors cheered the decision in Appian's (APPN) favor, they also showed how negatively they viewed the ruling toward Pegasystems (PEGA) and drove that company's shares down by 37% in reaction to the jury's verdict.

Last week, Appian (APPN) reported better-than-expected first-quarter results.