Venture Global LNG said on Tuesday it will supply 2M metric tons/year of liquefied natural gas to Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) Asia Pacific unit, in another sign of the strong global demand for U.S. LNG; financial terms are not disclosed.

Exxon (XOM) will purchase 1M tons/year from the Plaquemines LNG facility, which is now under construction, and another 1M tons/year from the CP2 LNG facility, which is expected to begin construction in 2023.

Venture Global LNG started exports this year at its first plant at Calcasieu Pass, Louisiana, and the Exxon (XOM) deal will help advance the two proposed facilities.

Venture Global has surged to the top ranks of U.S. LNG developers with its ability to obtain financing and rapidly build plants as rivals struggled.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) achieved more than $10B in free cash flow in Q1 and could return $25B of free cash flow to shareholders in FY 2022, The Asian Investor writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.