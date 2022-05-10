Novavax's Q1 2022 results, released after the bell yesterday, only worsened a downward trend for the company.

Although the stock closed down 7% on Monday, it fell another 10% in after-hours trading. It is down 12% so far today.

Year to date, shares are down ~67%.

Although Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) achieved its first-ever quarterly profit, its quarterly results missed on the top and bottom lines.

Novavax's (NVAX) next significant catalyst is when a panel of U.S. FDA advisors meet on June 7 to discuss the company's Emergency Use Authorization request for its COVID-19 vaccine.

In its earnings call late Monday afternoon, Novavax said all data for the vaccine has been submitted to the agency and no additional data has been requested.

The company added that it expects data from its Omicron-specific shot in Q3. CEO Stanley Erck noted that the company wants to participate in a booster market for Omicron-specific vaccines.

Novavax (NVAX) is also expecting increased product revenue in Q2. The company has a $42M dose order for the European Union it is currently filling. For 2022, total revenue is projected at $4B-$5B.

Check out why Seeking Alpha contributor Juxtaposed Ideas considers Novavax (NVAX) a sell.