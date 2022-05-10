Agenus stock rises as Q1 revenue soars 121% Y/Y; begins cost-cutting measures

May 10, 2022 10:47 AM ETAgenus Inc. (AGEN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Rolled newspaper with the headline Quarterly Results

Zerbor/iStock via Getty Images

  • Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) stock rose May 10 after the company's Q1 results beat analysts' estimates.
  • The company said it began cost containment measures with expected reductions in operating expenses in coming quarters.
  • Q1 total revenue grew +121.36% Y/Y to $25.94M.
  • "In the current challenging environment for the biotech industry, we are prioritizing our most promising clinical programs, including botensilimab combinations, as well as preclinical programs with the highest potential for engagement from collaborators,” said Agenus Chairman and CEO Garo Armen.
  • Net loss narrowed to -$50.60M, compared to $54.40M in Q1 2021.
  • "Needless to say, we are also taking decisive steps to contain costs across the board despite our reasonable cash position," added Armen.
  • The company said cash used in operations for the three months ended March 31, was $52M, up from $43M in Q1 2021.
  • Research and development expenses grew to $42.44M, compared to $36.68M in the year ago period.
