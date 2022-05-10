Neurogenerative disease drug developer Vigil Neuroscience sees stock rally 19%

May 10, 2022 10:46 AM ETVIGL, AMGNBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

IPO Initial Public Offering

Mikko Lemola/iStock via Getty Images

Vigil Neuroscience (VIGL), which held a $98M initial public offering in January, saw its stock soar 19% in early trading Tuesday.

Shares of the biotech group opened at $3.37, quickly plunging to a low of $2.88 before rebounding. The stock recently changed hands at $3.27, up 19%, at approximately 10:35 a.m.

VIGL went public on Jan. 7, pricing 7M shares at $14 per share to raise around $98M.

The company is developing novel therapeutics for neurogenerative diseases with assets in-licensed from Amgen (AMGN).

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.