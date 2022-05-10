Vigil Neuroscience (VIGL), which held a $98M initial public offering in January, saw its stock soar 19% in early trading Tuesday.

Shares of the biotech group opened at $3.37, quickly plunging to a low of $2.88 before rebounding. The stock recently changed hands at $3.27, up 19%, at approximately 10:35 a.m.

VIGL went public on Jan. 7, pricing 7M shares at $14 per share to raise around $98M.

The company is developing novel therapeutics for neurogenerative diseases with assets in-licensed from Amgen (AMGN).