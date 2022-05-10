Tiger Global said to sustain $17B in losses in tech rout

Tiger Global, the hedge fund managed by billionaire investor Chase Coleman, is said to have suffered $17 billion in losses this year due to the rout in technology stocks, one of the biggest dollar declines in the history of the hedge fund history.

The hedge fund in four months this year has erased about two-thirds of its gains since it started in 2001, according to an FT report, which cited calculations by LCH Investments, a fund of funds which compiles an annual list of the world's top fund managers.

The report comes after Bloomberg reported last Tuesday that Tiger Global is on track for the worst year in its more than 20-year history, with year-to-date losses currently sitting at 44%. The 2022 losses intensified during April, with the fund losing 15% over the course of the month. Tiger Global reported a 34% slide in the first quarter.

Tiger Global declined to comment to the FT. Bloomberg reported that Tiger Global reported annualized returns of more than 20% through 2020.

At least one billionaire hedge fund manager believes the Nasdaq decline might be coming to an end. CNBC reported on Tuesday that Appaloosa Management founder and president David Tepper recently covered his Nasdaq short and believes the "sell-off could be concluding."