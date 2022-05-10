bluebird bio scales 10% after a massive Y/Y surge in topline figure
May 10, 2022 10:58 AM ETBLUEBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- bluebird bio (BLUE +10.1%) Q1 shows a revenue beat of $1.78M to $1.95, up +119.1% Y/Y.
- Research and development expenses from continuing operations were $77.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $82.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021.
- Restricted cash, cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities balance was ~$312M, including restricted cash of ~$45M, as of March 31, 2022.
- Company restructuring initiated in April to reduce operating costs by 35-40% by year-end 2022.
- GAAP EPS of -$1.66 misses consensus by $0.30.
- During first week of April, the stock declined after Cowen downgrades rating.
- Strong Buy rating on the stock by contributor who writes: 'bluebird bio: Beaten Down Biotech With Possible Long-Term Potential'
- Previously (May 9): bluebird bio GAAP EPS of -$1.66 misses by $0.30, revenue of $1.95M beats by $1.78M