AcelRx' sufentanil sublingual tablet reduces postoperative opioid requirement

May 10, 2022 11:05 AM ETAcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • AcelRx Pharma (NASDAQ:ACRX -5.6%) said on Tuesday that a study found that its drug, sufentanil sublingual tablet 30 mcg, lowered the opioid dose required by patients in the post-anesthesia care unit by more than five-fold compared to standard intravenous opioid administration.
  • The company announced the publication of clinical data from an investigator-initiated trial in patients undergoing lengthy plastic surgery procedures performed under general anesthesia, where use of a single sufentanil sublingual tablet in combination with intravenous opioids was able to dramatically reduce postoperative opioid requirements.
  • The company said time to discharge was similar, being slightly under an hour in both groups, and not driven by assessment of pain management and/or adverse events.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.