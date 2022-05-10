AcelRx' sufentanil sublingual tablet reduces postoperative opioid requirement
May 10, 2022 11:05 AM ETAcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- AcelRx Pharma (NASDAQ:ACRX -5.6%) said on Tuesday that a study found that its drug, sufentanil sublingual tablet 30 mcg, lowered the opioid dose required by patients in the post-anesthesia care unit by more than five-fold compared to standard intravenous opioid administration.
- The company announced the publication of clinical data from an investigator-initiated trial in patients undergoing lengthy plastic surgery procedures performed under general anesthesia, where use of a single sufentanil sublingual tablet in combination with intravenous opioids was able to dramatically reduce postoperative opioid requirements.
- The company said time to discharge was similar, being slightly under an hour in both groups, and not driven by assessment of pain management and/or adverse events.