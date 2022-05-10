AdaptHealth stock jumps on raised FY 2022 guidance, new $200M share buyback

May 10, 2022 11:08 AM ETAdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

  • AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) stock has added 22.4% to $14.00 in Tuesday morning trade, after the provider of home medical equipment, supplies and related services raised its FY 2022 revenue guidance and announced a new $200M share buyback.
  • AHCO reported Q1 2022 GAAP EPS of $0.08 which missed estimates by $0.06, and revenue of $706.2M which handily beat by $59.78M.
  • The company said it now expected FY 2022 net revenue of $2.84B-$3.04B vs. $2.825B-$3.025B previously. It also guided FY adj. EBITDA of $615M-$675M vs. earlier expectations of $610M-$670M.
  • AHCO said the guidance raise reflected current business, market trends, governmental reimbursement updates and acquisitions to date.
  • AdaptHealth's board authorized a share repurchase program for up to $200M of common stock through Dec. 31, 2022. The company said the board is of the view that AHCO's common stock "continues to trade at a discount based on our immediate prospects and the Company's long-term value."
  • Up to Monday's close, AHCO stock -53.3% YTD.
