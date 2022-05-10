United Rentals orders 500+ Ford electric trucks for its North American fleet
- United Rentals (NYSE:URI) announced a new agreement with Ford (NYSE:F) Pro to purchase all-electric vehicles for its North American rental and company fleets.
- Initial agreement includes orders for 500 F-150 Lightning trucks and 30 E-Transit vans, with 120 trucks and all 30 vans to be delivered in 2022.
- The vehicles will be used on construction and industrial jobsites, and by the company's sales, service and delivery personnel.
- The company expects to deploy the vehicles in H1 2022.
- Ford Pro Solution experts will assist United Rentals with the optimal placement and use of the new vehicles in the company’s electrification plan and installation of charging infrastructure.
- United Rentals has set a goal of reducing the greenhouse gas emissions intensity of its business by 35% by 2030, from 2018.