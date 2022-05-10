The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) is on the move upward after securing a strong first quarter earnings release.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company famous for its armored trucks drove non-GAAP EPS of $1.15 for the quarter alongside revenue of $1.07 billion. The reported profits came in well above estimates set at $0.94 per share, while the revenue figure fell just short of estimates set at $1.09 billion.

“Our record first-quarter results include revenue growth of 10%, operating profit growth of 24%, a 21% increase in adjusted EBITDA and EPS growth of 46%,” CEO Mark Eubanks said, outlining the earnings results. “These results clearly demonstrate the resiliency of our business and support our confidence in achieving our 2022 full-year guidance and 2024 financial targets.”

For the full year, the company now expects revenue to reach the range of $4.52 billion to $4.67 billion, in line with estimates, while EPS figures will continue to grow to a range of $5.50 to $6.00.

Eubanks noted that these figures would be in-line with pre-COVID levels and drive further margin expansion.

“We anticipate demand for Brink’s Complete and our ATM managed services to increase as the pandemic subsides and more economies reopen,” he explained. “As we move through the year, pricing should continue to offset inflationary pressures and we do not expect global supply chain disruptions to materially affect our operations.”

Shares rose by as much as 6.3% in Tuesday’s trading on the positive results and bullish forecast.

Read more about Mark Eubanks, who assumed the role of CEO late in the quarter.