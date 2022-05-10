Household debt rises 1.7% in Q1, with mortgage, auto loan balances higher: NY Fed

Total household debt rose by $266B, or 1.7%, to $15.84T in Q1 and stands $1.7T higher than at the end of 2019, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's Quarterly Report on Household Debt and Credit.

"The first quarter of 2022 saw an increase in mortgage and auto loan balances coupled with a typical seasonal decrease in credit card balances," said Andrew Haughwout, director of Household and Public Policy Research Division at the New York Fed. "However, mortgage originations declined from the historically high volumes seen in 2021, reflecting an unwinding in the demand for refinances."

Mortgage balances increased by $250B since the end of 2021, bringing the total to $11.18T at the end of March.

Credit card balances fell by $15B, but are still $71B higher than at the end of Q1 2021. Auto loan balances increased by $11B in Q1 and student loan balances rose by $14B, now standing at $1.59T.

As interest rates rise, mortgage and auto loan originations declined during Q1 2022, after historically high volumes in 2021. Mortgage originations were at $859B, a decline from the high volumes seen in 2021; still they were $197B higher than in Q1 2020. Newly originated auto loans were $117B, primarily reflecting an increase in auto prices.

Notably, the share of current debt moving into delinquency increased modestly for all debt types, but remained historically low, the report said.

On Monday, the New York Fed's April Survey of Consumer Expectations showed that U.S. consumers' three-year median inflation expectations rose by 0.2 percentage point to 3.9%