Bristol Myers extends protein degradation deal with Evotec
May 10, 2022 Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO) (OTCPK:EVOTF) Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY)
- The ADRs of Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO) (OTCPK:EVOTF) have surged in the pre-market Tuesday after the German biotech announced an eight-year extension for its partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) in targeted protein degradation.
- Under the expanded deal, the parties will make full use of Evotec’s (EVO) EVOpanOmics and EVOpanHunter platforms as well AI/ML-based drug discovery and development platforms in a partnership spanning until 2030.
- In return, the company will receive $200 million upfront payment and milestone payments from the U.S. pharma giant, valuing the deal up to $5 billion in total with additional tiered royalties on product sales.
- Bristol (BMY) with its library of cereblon E3 ligase modulators is a leader in protein degradation, a process that can lead to long-term therapeutic effects.
- The renewed partnership aims to develop a pipeline of molecular glue degraders which cause protein degradation by driving interactions between an E3 ubiquitin ligase and a molecular target.
- Read: The deal first signed in 2018 achieved a key milestone as the first two targets reached drug discovery, Evotec (EVO) announced in December 2020.