Intel shows off new data center chips to compete with Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) showed off new chips on Tuesday aimed for the data center that could give it firmer ground against competitors Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD).

As part of its Vision conference, Intel (INTC) said the new chips will use updated artificial intelligence, adding that the new lineup would use new versions of Intel's (INTC) Xeon processors.

During the first quarter, Intel (INTC) said sales to data centers rose 22% from the year-ago period to $6 billion.

The company also announced at the event it would sell graphics cards for data centers, an area that traditionally has been dominated by Nvidia (NVDA).

Intel (INTC) shares were up slightly more than 1% to $43.55 in early trading on Tuesday, while Nvidia (NVDA) and AMD (AMD) were mixed, with AMD trading slightly lower.

Earlier this week, Intel (INTC) said some of its long-awaited graphics cards for PCs, the Arc series, would launch in the summer, but also acknowledged some software-related delays in getting the chips to market.

Intel (INTC) also said on Tuesday that it was launching its second-generation artificial intelligence Habana processors, Habana Gaudi2 and Habana Greco.

According to the Santa Clara, California-based Intel (INTC), the new Habana chips deliver "twice the training throughput over the Nvidia A100-80GB GPU."

Earlier this month, Goldman Sachs highlighted Intel (INTC) as one of its top sector picks for high dividend growth and yield.