iCAD Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 10, 2022 5:35 PM ETiCAD, Inc. (ICAD)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.13 (-85.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.42M (-14.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ICAD has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.