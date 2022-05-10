Performance Food Group Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 10, 2022 11:43 AM ETPerformance Food Group Company (PFGC)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.52 (+20.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $13.08B (+25.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PFGC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.