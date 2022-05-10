EOG upgraded to "strong buy" at Raymond James - sees 40%+ upside

May 10, 2022

  • EOG (EOG) was upgraded to "strong buy" at Raymond James Tuesday, as the bank sees over 40% upside to its $170 price target.
  • The bank likes management's newly introduced shareholder return framework are sees recent weakness as a buying opportunity.
  • On RayJay's numbers, EOG (EOG) will payout a 9% yield in 2022, and build an additional ~$1b in net cash by year end.
  • With shares only rising 4% since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, EOG (EOG) has underperformed peers.
  • Strong Q1 results, paired with rising commodity prices, should buoy shares ahead of what are likely to be very strong Q2 earnings.
