Wolverine World Wide Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 10, 2022 11:47 AM ETWolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.39 (-2.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $603.75M (+18.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WWW has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.