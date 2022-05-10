MasterCraft Boat Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 10, 2022 11:48 AM ETMasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (MCFT)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.06 (+58.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $166.59M (+15.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MCFT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.