Nomad Foods Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 10, 2022 11:49 AM ETNomad Foods Limited (NOMD)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.40 (-14.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $772.2M (+9.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, NOMD has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.