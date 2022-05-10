Federal Realty, STAG Industrial stocks rise briefly after Duke Realty gets proposal
May 10, 2022 11:49 AM ETFederal Realty Investment Trust (FRT), STAGPLD, DRE, LXPBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) and STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) shares initially rose in Tuesday trading after Prologis (PLD) proposed acquiring peer Duke Realty (DRE) for almost $24B in stock, a move that shows just how attractive the market is for warehouses and other industrial real estate.
- The demand for warehouses and distribution centers strengthened during the pandemic as consumers turned to online shopping when stuck at home. Part of that ecommerce boost is expected to persist in the post-pandemic era.
- STAG (STAG) stock roses as much as 4.9% and Federal Realty (FRT) shares rose as much as 1.9%. At midday, STAG's rise moderated to a 0.8% increase, while FRT dipped into the red.
- LXP Industrial Trust (LXP), though, didn't share in the upward movement. In April, the REIT stopped its strategic review, deciding instead to stay independent.
- Duke Realty (DRE) rallies on $61.68/share acquisition proposal
