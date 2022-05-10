Salesforce acquires sales and revenue comm platform, Troops.ai, for incorporating into Slack

May 10, 2022

  • Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) announced a definitive agreement to buy Troops.ai, a sales and revenue communications platform.
  • Acquisition which is expected to be close in Q2 of FY23 (ending July 31, 2022) will make Troops a part of Slack, a Salesforce company.
  • The Troops team has spent more than seven years designing tools that deliver real-time insights from systems of record like Salesforce to systems of engagement like Slack, bringing together the information and actions that customer-facing teams need to close new deals and support existing customers.
  • Post integration, Troops will be used as a tool to deploy sales information thereby enabling Salesforce customers to see their sales information directly in Slack, making a sort of sales hub.
  • The acquisition is a major change for Slack since it was taken over by Salesforce which is also itself seeking to streamline its many offerings.
