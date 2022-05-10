Reata Pharma surges as Goldman sets a Street high target

May 10, 2022 11:57 AM ETReata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

  • Clinical-stage biopharma company, Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) ended a three-day losing streak on Tuesday after Goldman Sachs raised its price target to a Street high of $93 following the Texas-based firm’s 1Q 2022 results.
  • Despite the mixed quarterly performance, the analysts led by Madhu Kumar focused on the company’s regulatory path towards approval of its lead asset, Omaveloxolone in Friedreich’s Ataxia.
  • Reata (RETA) has completed the rolling submission of the U.S. marketing application for the candidate. Goldman expects the FDA to provide feedback and accept the filing by May 30 with a potential AdCom meeting and a PDUFA date.
  • Following the price revision driven by a model update, the firm maintains the Buy rating on the stock.
  • With a Buy rating, Reata (RETA) currently has an average price target of $59.67 on Wall Street.
