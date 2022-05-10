Kaleyra falls 37% on guiding Q2 and FY22 below estimates
May 10, 2022 11:58 AM ETKaleyra, Inc. (KLR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Kaleyra press release (NYSE:KLR): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.05.
- Revenue of $80.5M (+102.7% Y/Y).
- The growth during the quarter was driven by the effects of the business combination with mGage, which contributed $32.1 million.
- Shares -37.6%.
- Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate of 130% in Q1 2022
- Delivered 14.4 billion billable messages and connected 1.6 billion voice calls for a global customer base of over 3,800 customers in the first quarter, a continuous significant growth of 106% for messages and 33% for voice calls comparing to the previous quarter
- At the end of the fourth quarter, cash, and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments were $95.2 million, compared to $97.9 million as of December 31, 2021.
- Sets Second Quarter 2022 Revenue Outlook to Between $81 – $83 Million ($93.17M consensus), in Line with Standard Seasonality and Up 52% from $54 Million in the Second Quarter of Last Year.
- Amends Full Year 2022 Revenue Outlook to Between $360 – $365 Million vs. $401.05M consensus.