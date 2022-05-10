Everi Holdings (NYSE:EVRI +6.3%) jumped in Tuesday trading after sliding past revenue, EPS, and EBIDTA estimates with its Q1 earnings report.

Recurring revenues grew 23% to $134.4M during the quarter for EVRI, while non-recurring sales increased 38% to $41.2M.

Operating income was up 31% to $52.6M and net income increased 54% to $31.5M.

Jefferies analyst David Katz said the quarter demonstrated the continued product momentum and financial productivity for EVRI. Katz and team believe EVRI has yet to earn commensurate, consistent recognition in its share price. The expectation from Jefferies is that the overall growth in the EVRI business will continue to build.

Shares of Everi Holdings (EVRI) bounced off their 52-week low following the earnings report.