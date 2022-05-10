Edison International (NYSE:EIX) is downgraded to Neutral from Buy with a $72 price target, cut from $82, at Mizuho on Tuesday, citing concerns about the impact of rising interest rates on the earnings of the Southern California Edison utility subsidiary.

SCE will have ~$6B of interest-exposed disallowed debt, which is not recoverable in rates, Mizuho's Paul Fremont said, also noting that every 1% increase in interest rates would reduce EPS by an estimated $0.11/share, prompting the analyst to reduce his 2022-24 estimates with $5.44/share earnings forecast for 2025.

The utility likely will be hurt in an environment of rising interest rates, Fremont said, expecting higher interest costs will threaten Edison's (EIX) target EPS growth of 5%-7% through 2025.

The analyst also noted SCE's estimate of wildfire claims increased $416M during Q1, raising the company's estimate of unresolved claims to $1.3B, adding that any further increase in total claims would raise the amount of disallowed costs.

Edison (EIX) recently reported better than expected Q1 adjusted earnings and revenues.