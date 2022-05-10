Fiverr International Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 10, 2022 12:07 PM ETFiverr International Ltd. (FVRR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.07 (+800.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $86.7M (+26.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FVRR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward.