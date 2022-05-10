Wendy's Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 10, 2022 12:10 PM ETThe Wendy's Company (WEN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.18 (-10.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $495.31M (+7.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WEN has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 18 upward revisions and 0 downward.