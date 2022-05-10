Maxar dips 4% amid earnings miss, another launch delay

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) is 3.7% lower after its first-quarter earnings missed consensus on top and bottom lines - and the company said it would again delay the launch of its WorldView Legion satellite.

Revenues ticked up just 3.3% to $405 million, driven by Space Infrastructure products, and net loss was trimmed to $7 million from a year-ago loss of $84 million, thanks in large part to a decrease of $55 million in interest expense. The company also cut product costs in Space Infrastructure, however.

In its 10-Q filing, the company said it experienced a test configuration anomaly that's in the process of being re-executed, and that the war in Ukraine has limited the use of Antonov aircraft that typically flies satellites to launch sites. Assuming no major issues, "we now expect the first launch of the WorldView Legion satellites in the September 2022 timeframe," Maxar says.

The second and third launches of WorldView Legions are still expected within three and six months of the first launch, it says.

Truist Securities expected a negative stock reaction from the launch delay, but it's staying positive with its Buy rating, noting the miss on financials was offset by a reaffirmed outlook "supported by a strong pipeline combined with a favorable demand environment." The firm has a price target of $52, implying 87% upside.

RBC Capital Markets is also bullish. It noted the launch delay and weaker EBITDA than expected, but "fundamentals support capacity expansion," the firm says. It's trimmed its price target to $44 from $48.

Canaccord Genuity took the opportunity to actually upgrade to Buy from Hold, setting its target at $38.

Check out more in Seeking Alpha's transcript of Maxar's earnings conference call.