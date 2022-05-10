Regis stock slumps ~37% after posting wider Q3 loss, fall in revenue

  • Shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS) have lost 36.9% to $0.79 in Tuesday mid-day trade, after the micro-cap hair salon chain reported a wider Q3 2022 loss and a fall in revenue.
  • RGS posted Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.61 vs. -$0.30 last year, while consolidated revenue fell 35.4% Y/Y to $64.75M. Q3 non-GAAP EPS, however, was -$0.09 vs -$0.70 last year.
  • RGS blamed the fall in revenue primarily on it exiting company-owned salons that generated significant revenue, but were loss making.
  • Revenue fell despite Q3 system-wide same-store sales rising 8.6%.
  • "(Q3 results) improved year over year, but were below our expectations due to a slower sales recovery and the continued wind down of our legacy businesses," said RGS CEO Matt Doctor.
  • "We continue to be affected by labor issues and lower customer counts stemming from the pandemic," Doctor added. He was appointed as CEO last week.
  • Regis also said its Q3 net loss included a goodwill impairment charge and increased inventory reserve of $22.4M.
  • Up to Monday's close, RGS stock -28.2% YTD.
