Yeti Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 10, 2022 12:12 PM ETYETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Yeti (NYSE:YETI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 (-15.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $290.47M (+17.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, YETI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 1 downward.