Sonos FQ2 2022 Earnings Preview
May 10, 2022 5:35 PM ETSonos, Inc. (SONO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.17 (-45.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $351.78M (+5.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SONO has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.