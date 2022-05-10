Oil back below $100 as gasoline and diesel hit an all-time-high nationwide
May 10, 2022
- Crude oil (CL1:COM) fell below $100 per barrel Tuesday, down ~3% on the day, and back to levels last seen in April.
- Since oil (NYSEARCA:USO) last traded below $100, a series of producers flagged sequentially falling Q2 production, including Conoco (COP), Chevron (CVX), BP (BP), Shell (SHEL), W&T (WTI), Pioneer (PXD), Diamondback (FANG) and the Hess (HES) US onshore business.
- OPEC+ missed production targets for April, but flagged accelerating production growth in June, a target the market may view as overly optimistic.
- However, a negative Q1 GDP print and broader economic weakness in the US and China have taken commodity prices and commodity-linked equities lower in recent weeks.
- The Atlanta Fed's GDP now forecasting tool still expects positive Q2 GDP growth; however, the tool points to results well consensus estimates:
- Despite sideways-to-falling oil prices, gasoline and diesel prices hit an all-time-high Tuesday.
- Given reduced refining capacity globally (VLO) (MPC), it could be that refiners are serving as a bottleneck to underlying crude oil demand, a dynamic that is likely to buoy refining and integrated stocks into Q2 results.