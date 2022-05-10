Pan American Silver Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 10, 2022 5:35 PM ETPan American Silver Corp. (PAAS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.21 (+16.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $425.18M (+15.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PAAS has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.