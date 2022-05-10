Xeris Pharmaceuticals Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 10, 2022 12:17 PM ETXeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (XERS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.24 (+20.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $23.39M (+190.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, XERS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.