Perrigo Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 10, 2022 12:19 PM ETPerrigo Company plc (PRGO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.42 (-16.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.06B (+5.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PRGO has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.