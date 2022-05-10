Cronos rises 11% on Q1 revenue beat as cannabis sales increase in Israel, Canada

May 10, 2022 12:22 PM ETCronos Group Inc. (CRON)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

Rolled newspaper with the headline Quarterly Results

Zerbor/iStock via Getty Images

  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON +11.1%) stock is trading higher after the company posted better-than-expected Q1 revenue, helped by rise in demand for its cannabis flower and cannabis extracts in the Israeli medical market and the Canadian adult-use market.
  • Net revenue from rest of the world was $22.7M in the quarter increased by $12.5M Y/Y.
  • The company's total revenue increased 98.5% Y/Y to $25.03M, which beat analysts estimate by $1.24M.
  • Net revenue from U.S. was $2.3M during the quarter, decreased by $0.1M Y/Y. The decrease was primarily driven by a reduction in volume as a result of a decrease in promotional spend as the company works through its review of the U.S. business as part of the Realignment.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $(18.9) million in Q1 improved by $17.7 million Y/Y, due to improvement in gross profit and a decrease in sales and marketing and research and development expenses.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.