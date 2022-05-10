Sierra Wireless Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 10, 2022 5:35 PM ETSierra Wireless, Inc. (SWIR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.03 (+111.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $143.1M (+32.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SWIR has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.